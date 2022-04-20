Norfolk Southern (NSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $264.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.15 and a 200 day moving average of $276.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.