Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.90. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 89,617 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $672.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

