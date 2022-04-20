NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 283,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 809,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

