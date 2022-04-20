Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

