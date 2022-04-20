Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEIGet Rating) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$87.50 and last traded at C$86.80. 179,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 441,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 97.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Nuvei Company Profile (TSE:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

