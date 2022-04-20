Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$87.50 and last traded at C$86.80. 179,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 441,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 97.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

