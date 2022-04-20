Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 206.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.70. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 113,825 shares of company stock worth $593,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

