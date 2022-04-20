Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,064 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

