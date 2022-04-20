Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Logitech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after acquiring an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.