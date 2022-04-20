Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.