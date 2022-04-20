Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.