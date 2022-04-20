Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

CUBE stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

