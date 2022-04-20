Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

