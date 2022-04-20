Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,900 ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

