Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,059 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

