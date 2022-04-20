Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

