Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,177 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,960,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 281,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (Get Rating)

–

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.