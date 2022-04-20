Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 682 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.