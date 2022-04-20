Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 8,450 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

