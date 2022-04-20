Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

FRPT stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

