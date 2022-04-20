Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

