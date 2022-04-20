Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Upwork by 17.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 142.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,484 shares of company stock worth $1,098,001. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

