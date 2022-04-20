Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,091.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

