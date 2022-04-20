Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vuzix by 70.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vuzix by 413.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 126,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 353.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $345.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

VUZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

