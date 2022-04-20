Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 31.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Polaris by 36.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.