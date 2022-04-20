Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $86.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

