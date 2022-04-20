Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

