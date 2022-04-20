Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $272,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,749 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

