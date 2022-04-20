Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lemonade by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Lemonade by 15.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 333.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 96.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE LMND opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.10. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

