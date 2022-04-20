Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

