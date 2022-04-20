Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

