Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78.

