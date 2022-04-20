Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.