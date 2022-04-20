Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,488 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

