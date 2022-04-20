Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24.

