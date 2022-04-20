Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

