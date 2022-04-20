Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,588,764. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.21.

UPST opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

