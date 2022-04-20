Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amyris by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amyris by 2,019.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 639,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 609,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amyris by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 859,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 607,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amyris by 2,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 603,887 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. Amyris’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.