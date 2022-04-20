Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $241,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

