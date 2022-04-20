Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $260,000 in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,068,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 12.34 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 11.58 and a 12-month high of 20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 13.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

