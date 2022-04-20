Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $272,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,296. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

