Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $275,000 in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Wrap Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 316.27% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRAP. Maxim Group cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

