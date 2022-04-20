Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $284,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.67 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average is $200.01. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.