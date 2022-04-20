Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,979 shares of company stock valued at $18,306,088 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $155.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

