Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,095 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

