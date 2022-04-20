Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 9.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Lyft by 6.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lyft by 65.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 28.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

