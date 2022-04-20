Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $2,849,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,314. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

