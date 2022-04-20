Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.24. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $57.76.
