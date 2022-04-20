Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

