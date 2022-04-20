Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,724.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.