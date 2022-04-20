Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Overstock.com Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.